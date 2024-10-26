Series Of Fires Wreak Havoc In Assam Causing Widespread Destruction, Investigations Underway

NET Web Desk

A series of devastating fires swept through multiple locations in Assam, leaving a trail of destruction and significant financial losses in its wake. The blazes were reported in Hailakandi, Barpeta, and Numaligarh, with damages totaling several lakhs.

In Hailakandi, a popular clothing shop, ‘Cloth Store’, was engulfed in a fierce blaze, resulting in merchandise losses of approximately Rs 20 lakh. Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control, but the shop was left in ashes.

Tragedy struck in Barpeta’s Bhatnapaity village, where a fire gutted the home of Abu Shama Ahmed, destroying property valued at around Rs 7 lakh, including Rs 2 lakh in cash. Family members suspect foul play, fearing arson may be involved.

A third fire struck the business hub of Numaligarh Tiniali late at night, ravaging several commercial establishments and resulting in property damage worth several lakhs. Initial reports indicate the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit. Fire brigades arrived quickly on the scene to contain the flames.

The incidents have left business owners and residents reeling, with many facing significant financial losses. Investigations are underway to determine the causes of the fires.