Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Holds Review Meeting With Arunachal Pradesh CM On National Highway Projects

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 21: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday to review the progress of National Highway projects in the state.

The discussion focused on the enhancements in road connectivity, which have been significantly supported by the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Road Transport.

During the meeting, Khandu expressed satisfaction with the ongoing improvements and their potential benefits for the state’s infrastructure development.

The gathering also included contributions from Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Ajay Tamta, and Harsh Malhotra, along with senior officials from the Ministry and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), who provided key insights into the projects’ implementation.