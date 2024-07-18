Shillong Gears Up To Host Historic Indian Oil Durand Cup

NET Web Desk

Shillong, July 18, 2024: The city of Shillong is set to make history by hosting the prestigious IndianOil Durand Cup for the first time. The three magnificent trophies of the 133rd edition of the tournament were unveiled at a grand ceremony at the U Soso Tham Auditorium in Secretariat Hills, in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

The ceremony marked the beginning of the tournament’s journey in Shillong, which will witness top-notch football action from August 2nd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The stadium will host Group F matches featuring local side Shillong Lajong FC, Indian Super League sides FC Goa and Hyderabad FC, and Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army Football Club.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma hailed the efforts of the Durand Cup Organizing Committee, stating, “Football is the most loved and followed sport in Meghalaya, and it’s an absolute honour to host the prestigious Durand Cup for the first time.” He urged football enthusiasts to come and watch the matches, promising quality football games between top sides.

Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, General Officer Commanding 101 Area, expressed the Indian Army’s pride in hosting the tournament, saying, “We are sure that the football-loving state of Meghalaya is ready for a grand spectacle, and the youth will take immense inspiration by watching their favourite players in live action.”

The tournament will feature 24 teams, including three services teams and two teams from Nepal and Bangladesh, competing across 43 matches in four host cities – Kokrajhar, Shillong, Jamshedpur, and Kolkata. The grand final will be held on August 31st at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata.

The Durand Cup, Asia’s oldest and the world’s third-oldest football tournament has a rich history and cultural significance in Indian football. This year’s edition promises to be an exciting journey, celebrating the beautiful game of football and honouring the traditions of the Durand Cup.