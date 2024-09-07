Arunachal Govt Serves Notices On Employees, ‘Gaon Burahs’ For Anti-Dam Protest

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 7: The Upper Siang district administration has served notices to several government employees and village heads for participating in protests against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a controversial hydropower project. The notices, issued under the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, accuse the employees of insubordination and misconduct for criticizing government policies.

The move has been criticized by anti-dam groups, who say the administration is trying to silence local voices opposing the project. The project, to be executed by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), has faced stiff opposition from local communities, who fear displacement, environmental degradation, and violation of their rights.

The Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum, leading the anti-dam movement, has termed the notices “unjust” and said government employees and village heads have the right to protest against policies affecting their land, identity, and livelihood. The project aims to generate 12,500 MW of electricity, but the local Adi community sees it as a threat to their way of life.