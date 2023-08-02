Poaching, Habitat Loss Threaten Tigers In Northeast India: Report

NET Web Desk

The report titled ‘Status of Tigers: Co-Predators and Prey in India 2022’, released recently, underscores the vulnerability of this landscape to poaching activities. It highlights a recent incident where the skin and body parts of two tigers were seized from Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh and Itakhola on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The ease with which poachers can exploit the porous international borders, coupled with the existing challenges of habitat fragmentation and biotic pressures, raises concerns about the dwindling tiger population in this region.

Factors contributing to the landscape’s vulnerability include not only poaching and habitat fragmentation caused by rapid development but also the encroachment of invasive weeds into natural habitats. This invasive flora poses a severe threat to the already fragile ecosystem.

Corridor connectivity within the northeast hills landscape matrix faces multiple threats, including the proliferation of linear infrastructures and hydroelectric projects, as well as the decline in prey species within forested areas. Addressing these challenges is crucial for the long-term survival and well-being of the diverse wildlife populations inhabiting this ecologically critical landscape.

The report’s findings are based on camera trap-based mark-recapture methods deployed at 15 sites, with tigers being photographed in 11 of those locations. The estimated tiger population for the entire landscape is around 236, with the most robust population located in the Kaziranga-Orang-Pakke-Nameri block.

Kaziranga stands out as a stronghold for tiger conservation in this landscape, with a substantial population. Orang, Karbi-Anglong Forest Division, and a few other reserves contribute to the region’s tiger population as well. However, obstacles like road networks, human settlements, and the impact of floods threaten the free movement of wildlife across these areas.

Efforts to bolster the tiger population and ensure their survival should involve habitat restoration, prey augmentation, and improved law enforcement. Connectivity between tiger populations, especially those in Pakke and Nameri, could potentially be enhanced through strategic measures, thereby creating a more robust network of protected areas.

The Brahmaputra River islands play a critical role as biological corridors, maintaining gene flow between tiger populations. However, these islands are vulnerable to encroachment for agricultural and livestock purposes, thereby necessitating protective measures. Ensuring connectivity between different tiger populations by safeguarding these river islands is paramount.

Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, situated on the northeastern bank of the Brahmaputra River, emerges as a potential refuge for tigers in the future. To establish a sustainable tiger population in the park, active management strategies such as reducing human impact, restoring habitats, and bolstering prey populations should be employed.

In conclusion, the northeastern hills and Brahmaputra flood plains of India present a complex landscape where various factors intersect to shape the fate of its tiger population. Addressing the threats posed by poaching, habitat fragmentation, invasive species, and human development requires a concerted effort involving conservationists, policymakers, and local communities. By implementing robust conservation strategies and preserving the delicate balance of this ecosystem, we can strive to ensure the survival and thriving of these magnificent creatures for generations to come.

Notably, a recent report spotlighting the challenges faced by India’s northeastern hills and Brahmaputra flood plains, it becomes evident that this unique landscape provides poachers with a relatively convenient operational environment due to its shared borders with neighboring Southeast Asian nations. The region encompasses the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and the hilly districts of northern West Bengal, further divided into North Bengal Dooars, Brahmaputra flood plains, and North East hill region. This expansive area shares international borders with Nepal, Bhutan, China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, and is connected to peninsular India via the strategic Siliguri corridor.