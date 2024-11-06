Sikkim Filmmaker Tribeny Rai’s Film “Shape Of Momo” Selected For NFDC Film Bazaar

NET Web Desk

Tribeny Rai, an emerging filmmaker from Sikkim, is making waves with her debut feature-length Nepali film, “Shape of Momo.” The movie has been selected for the prestigious Work-in-Progress Lab at the National Film Development Corporation of India’s (NFDC) Film Bazaar 2024.

Shot entirely in Sikkim, “Shape of Momo” tells the poignant story of Bishnu and her multi-generational family of women navigating a patriarchal society. The film explores themes of identity, freedom, and the challenges modern women face in traditional communities.

Rai’s achievement has garnered significant media attention, with coverage in major publications like Hindustan Times and Variety. She expressed excitement about the opportunity, citing the lab’s access to industry connections and expert feedback as crucial for the film’s final version.

The NFDC Work-in-Progress Lab has played a pivotal role in shaping South Asian films for international recognition, supporting critically acclaimed films like “Lipstick Under My Burkha” and “Ship of Theseus.” With this platform, “Shape of Momo” is poised for success, elevating Sikkim’s presence in the Indian and international film industry.