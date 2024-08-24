Sikkim Government Launches UNNATI 2024 Implementation With Workshop

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 24: The Commerce and Industries Department of the Sikkim Government recently conducted a one-day workshop to kickstart the implementation of UNNATI 2024, a central scheme launched by the DPIIT under the Ministry of Commerce & Industries, Govt. of India.

The workshop aimed to bring together key stakeholders, including representatives from District Industries Centres (DICs), Lead Banks, and Chartered Accountants, to ensure an effective implementation strategy for the initiative within the state.

Karma Bonpo, IAS, Secretary of the Commerce and Industries Department, highlighted the need for a unified approach to spread awareness and sensitize functionaries, bankers, and other stakeholders to ensure the successful deployment of UNNATI 2024 in Sikkim.

The Director informed that workshops for UNNATI are being planned in all districts through DICs in consultation with local representatives and district functionaries for maximum awareness.

Abhimanyu Dhakal, President of the UNNATI Foundation, shared his insights on the importance of consultancy support for local entrepreneurs and detailed his experiences with previous schemes.

In his concluding remarks, the Secretary urged banks to expedite loan approvals and support eligible entrepreneurs proactively. He also emphasized the need for establishing similar organizations like UNNATI Foundation in all districts and advocated for the formation of entrepreneur associations within the state.

The workshop concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Hemant Khatiwada, Deputy Secretary of the Commerce and Industries Department.