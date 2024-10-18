Manipur: 19 BJP MLAs Demand Removal Of CM Biren Singh In Letter To PM Modi

NET Web Desk

In a significant political development, 19 BJP MLAs in Manipur have reportedly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Among the signatories are Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyavrat Singh, Minister Thongam Vishwajit Singh, and Yumnam Khemchand Singh.

The letter, submitted on Wednesday following a meeting in Delhi that included Meitei, Kuki, and Naga MLAs, expressed deep concern over the government’s failure to restore peace in the state amid ongoing conflicts. The MLAs conveyed that their constituents are pressuring them to resign if the government cannot bring about a solution soon.

Citing the need to protect both Manipur and the BJP’s image, the MLAs argued that removing the current Chief Minister is essential for achieving reconciliation between communities. The letter also stressed that dialogue, rather than a continued reliance on security forces, is crucial to restoring peace.

The MLAs called for immediate action to initiate discussions with all stakeholders, warning that further delays could cause irreparable damage to the state and harm India’s global standing.