Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram Government Stands Firm On Fuel Price Hike

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Mizoram, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Oct 18: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has confirmed that the state cabinet will not reverse the recent fuel price hike, despite protests from commercial vehicle owners.

The prices of petrol and diesel were increased by Rs 5.31 and Rs 5.40 per litre respectively on September 1. Petrol now costs Rs 99.24 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 88.02 per litre.

Lalduhoma justified the hike, citing the need for social infrastructure and road maintenance. The government has also imposed additional levies of Rs 2 per litre on both diesel and petrol.

The Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union (MCVU) had threatened to go on strike, demanding a reduction in fuel prices. However, after initially withdrawing their plan, MCVU General Secretary P Sanghmingthanga expressed disappointment over the cabinet decision and announced that the union will convene a meeting to decide its future course of action.

Lalduhoma urged the public to understand the motive behind the government’s decision, emphasizing that the hike is for the welfare and benefit of the people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News