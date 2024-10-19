Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim By-Elections: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha’s Parliamentary Board Meets To Discuss Strategy

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party’s Parliamentary Board met in Deorali, Gangtok, to discuss the upcoming by-elections in Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang Assembly constituencies. Chaired by Kunga Nima Lepcha, the meeting focused on potential candidates and campaign strategies.

The Election Commission of India announced November 13 as the by-poll date. The SKM committee will submit its report to Party President Prem Singh Tamang, with official candidate names to be announced soon.

The party urged workers to remain patient and support the chosen candidates unanimously.

