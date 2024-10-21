Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

NIT Arunachal Chairman Calls On Arunachal CM, Discusses Strategic Initiatives

Itanagar, Oct 21: Chief Minister Pema Khandu held a meeting with Subhash Kumar, former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand and current Chairman of the Board of Governors at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh.

Their discussion centered on the strategic initiatives and future development plans for the institute.

Khandu highlighted the vital role of NIT Arunachal in fostering technical and industrial growth in the region, particularly in addressing the developmental needs of the North Eastern states of India.

He reaffirmed his support for the institute’s efforts to promote education and economic advancement in the area.

