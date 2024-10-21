Skyrocketing Vegetable Prices Leave Consumers Struggling in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 21, 2024: The skyrocketing price of vegetables has become a serious concern for the common people in Tripura with prices surpassing those of fish and meat. As a result, market-goers are finding it increasingly difficult to afford basic necessities leading to widespread frustration and anger.

“Buying vegetables for less than Rs 100 per kilogram has become a liability. I went to the market, and after hearing the prices, I felt dizzy. I’m forced to buy only a fraction of what I need,” lamented one buyer.

Another shopper sarcastically remarked, “Even if you go to the market with a pocket full of money, it’s not possible to go home with a bag full of vegetables. The cost of fish and meat is relatively lower now.”

According to the buyers, the price surge began after Lakshmi Puja and the situation is spiraling out of control. “The administration is not taking any action. The passive role of the administration is leaving us in trouble. Vegetable sellers are raising prices as they please, and we are shocked every time we go to the market,” one frustrated shopper said.

The people are demanding immediate administrative intervention to control vegetable prices and prevent further exploitation. “If administrative measures are not taken soon, there will be an explosion of public anger,” warned another buyer.

The escalating prices are causing immense hardship for ordinary people, underscoring the urgent need for government action to address this critical issue and ensure the affordability of essential food items.