NTA Announces NEET-UG 2024 Results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET-UG) 2024, today, on June 4.

Candidates can now check their scores on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

The results are based on the final answer key published today.

This year, a total of 9,96,393 male candidates, 13,31,321 female candidates, and 17 transgender candidates appeared for the examination.

The overall attendance rate was recorded at 96.94 percent: Male candidates: 96.92 percent, Female candidates: 96.96 percent, Transgender candidates: 94.44 percent.

Moreover, NTA will soon release the names of the toppers along with the cut-off scores.

Candidates and educational institutions across the country are eagerly awaiting these announcements, which are crucial for admissions into various medical courses.

For more updates and information on the NEET-UG 2024 results, stay tuned to the official NTA website.

