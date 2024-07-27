Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Teachers Community Stages Sit-In Protest Against Unbearable Monetary Demands In Thoubal

The teachers’ community in Thoubal Athokpam staged a sit-in appeal against the increasing and unbearable monetary demands in educational institutions. The protest, organized by the Coordinating Committee of Disturbance Free Education Zone Demand, was supported by the ZEO Zonal 3.

The protest saw participation from representatives of 215 schools, who collectively urged all organizations to cease imposing excessive monetary demands.

The demonstrators emphasized the need for a disturbance-free educational environment to ensure the smooth functioning of schools and the well-being of students and educators alike.

