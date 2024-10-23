Manipur Government Bans Tobacco-Laced Food Products Under Food Safety Act For One Year

NET Web Desk

The Manipur government has issued a notification under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, prohibiting the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of food products containing tobacco or nicotine for a period of one year. This includes gutkha, pan masala, and other chewable tobacco products like khaini, zarda, and scented tobacco.

The decision is based on the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulations, 2011, which are aimed at protecting public health by eliminating harmful substances in food products.

This move follows a directive from the Supreme Court of India, which had earlier observed that some manufacturers were circumventing bans by selling pan masala and tobacco in separate sachets, allowing consumers to mix them. The court directed all states and union territories to strictly enforce the ban.

In accordance with this, the Commissioner of Food Safety in Manipur has taken decisive action to safeguard public health. The notification states:

“…in the interest of public health, hereby prohibit the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of Gutkha and Pan masala (containing tobacco or nicotine) and chewing tobacco products like Chaap Tobacco, Pure Tobacco, Khaini, Scented/Flavoured Tobacco etc. for a period of one year from the date of issue of this Notification in the entire State of Manipur.”

This ban is part of a broader effort to curb tobacco consumption and its harmful effects on public health across the state.