Assam: Durand Cup 2024 Kicks Off In Kokrajhar With Colorful Ceremony

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 30: The 133rd Durand Cup Football 2024 Group E tournament commenced today at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar, marking the beginning of the football season. The day was filled with vibrant cultural and exhibition programs, paragliding, and a helicopter parade, setting the tone for an exciting tournament.

The inaugural ceremony, attended by high-ranking officials and distinguished guests, including BTR Chief Pramod Boro, Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, and former Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr. Dasho Lotay Tshiring, was a grand affair.

The first match saw Bodoland FC facing off against NorthEast United, resulting in a 2-0 defeat for the home side. Despite the loss, the galleries were filled with enthusiastic viewers, creating a festive atmosphere in Kokrajhar.

The Durand Cup 2024 will feature six league matches in Kokrajhar from July 30 to August 16, with a quarter-final match scheduled for August 21. With 24 teams from the Indian Super League, I-League, and the Armed Forces participating, this edition promises to be an exciting one.