JICA India Mission Completes Mid-Term Review of SCATFORM, Reaffirms Commitment to Tripura’s Sustainable Forestry and Community Development

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 24, 2024: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) India Mission has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Tripura’s environmental restoration and community development initiatives. This commitment follows a successful mid-term review of the Tripura JICA Project for Sustainable Catchment Forest Management (SCATFORM), conducted from October 21 to 24, 2024.

The JICA delegation comprising key officials including Mr. Kei Otsuki, Second Secretary of the Economic Wing at the Embassy of Japan in India; Mr. Fujiwara Hidenobu, Japanese Representative of JICA India; and Ms. Nishtha Vengurlekar, Development Specialist at JICA India, aimed to assess the project’s progress and explore future cooperation opportunities. “Our visit has been insightful, and it’s clear that SCATFORM is not only addressing environmental restoration but also empowering local communities economically,” Mr. Otsuki remarked, underscoring the project’s multifaceted impact.

During their visit, the delegation inspected several initiatives pivotal to SCATFORM’s success. A standout moment was their tour of the “One Stall One Product” Agar Stall at Dharmanagar Railway Station, showcasing innovative agarwood-based products. The stall exemplifies local communities’ efforts, supported by the project, to produce goods that can bolster their livelihoods. The delegation also visited the Agar Plantation and Processing Centre in Kadamtala, where they witnessed sustainable agarwood cultivation as a vital economic activity, significantly reducing local dependency on traditional forest resources.

After their engagements in North Tripura, the JICA team traveled to Unakoti District to inspect the Artificial Regeneration (AR) Plantation and Teak Plantation Management (TPM) under the Joyamanipara Joint Forest Management Committee. Here, they observed how community-driven forest management has thrived, with local residents actively involved in resource regeneration. “The local participation and positive impact on ecological restoration are impressive,” noted Mr. Fujiwara.

A significant highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the Bagaicherra Beat Office, dedicated to enhancing the project’s operational capacity. This facility will play a crucial role in overseeing forest management activities, further strengthening the project’s framework. “This office will ensure that our ongoing efforts in forest management are coordinated effectively,” said Pravin Agrawal, IFS, CEO & Project Director of SCATFORM.

On October 24, the delegation explored the Sitacherra Eco-Tourism site, an initiative designed to promote eco-tourism and generate sustainable livelihoods for local communities while conserving Tripura’s natural beauty. “Eco-tourism can play a crucial role in both community development and environmental conservation,” remarked Mr. Hidenobu.

Reflecting on the progress made since the project’s inception in 2017-18, the JICA delegation acknowledged the restoration of degraded forest areas and the improved water retention capacity in catchment areas. They also praised the project’s inclusive approach, highlighting its success in involving women and tribal communities in forest management initiatives.

A key focus of the mid-term review was the potential of the non-Timber Forest Products (NTFP) sector, particularly agarwood, which has shown promising growth under SCATFORM. “The economic potential of agarwood and other non-timber products is vast,” Mr. Hidenobu emphasized. “With further development and market linkages, we believe this sector can transform the rural economy in Tripura while promoting sustainable forest management.”

The visit concluded with a high-level meeting between the JICA delegation and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) & Head of Forest Force (HoFF), where insights from the review were discussed, along with future strategies. The team expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended by the Forest Department and commended the SCATFORM team’s dedication.

Pravin Agrawal remarked, “The successful mid-term review is a significant milestone for us. JICA’s positive feedback strengthens our resolve to achieve the project’s long-term goals.”

With a financial progress rate of 43%, the Tripura JICA Project has emerged as a cornerstone of sustainable development in the state. Its focus on restoring forest ecosystems while empowering local communities through income-generating activities is already making a tangible impact, ensuring a brighter future for Tripura’s environment and its people.