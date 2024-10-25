BSF Foils Smuggling Attempt In Meghalaya, Seizes Ointment Cream Worth ₹12 Lakhs

NET Web Desk

Acting on specific intelligence, troops of the 4th Battalion BSF Meghalaya successfully foiled a smuggling attempt near the international border in East Khasi Hills district on October 25, 2024. The seized items included 12 cartons of ointment cream worth over ₹12 lakhs.

The BSF troops intercepted a pick-up vehicle loaded with cosmetic items without valid documents near the border area in East Khasi Hills district. This incident highlights the ongoing border security challenges in the region.

In recent times, the BSF has been vigilant in thwarting smuggling attempts along the Meghalaya border. Previously, they seized clothing worth over ₹12 lakhs near West Garo Hills border and caught a Bangladeshi national involved in sugar smuggling near East Khasi Hills district.