Assam: Five Civil Servants Suspended For Refusing To Join New Postings

Guwahati, Nov 6: In a significant development, five Assam Civil Services (ACS) officers have been suspended for failing to comply with orders to join their new postings in the Election Department. The suspension orders were issued by M S Manivannan, the Personnel Department Commissioner and Secretary.

The officers, identified as Saroj Kumar Deka, Kabyashree Dihingia, Kongkan Jyoti Saikia, Parishmita Dehingia, and Jintu Sarma, were transferred to various roles within the Election Department. However, all five officers reportedly declined to take up their new assignments, leading to their suspension.

This action raises concerns about the staffing of the Election Department as the state prepares for upcoming elections.

