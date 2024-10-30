Tripura: Assam Rifles Seizes 90,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 18 Crore, Two Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 30, 2024: In a significant anti-drug operation on the eve of Diwali, Assam Rifles intercepted a massive haul of 90,000 Yaba tablets from the Narangbari area on October 30, 2024. Acting on precise intelligence, the Assam Rifles carried out a meticulously planned operation, leading to the apprehension of two individuals and the seizure of one vehicle used in the trafficking activity.

The recovered Yaba tablets, known for their high demand, are valued at an estimated Rs 18 crore in the international market. Both the apprehended individuals and the seized contraband have been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Agartala for further investigation.

An official of Assam Rifles commented on the success of the operation, stating, “This operation demonstrates our relentless commitment to combating drug trafficking and illegal smuggling activities in the region.” With this latest operation, Assam Rifles reinforces its role in safeguarding the region from the growing threat of narcotics trafficking, contributing to regional stability and security.