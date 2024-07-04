Tripura: CITU & Transport Workers Federation Demand Reversal of Three-Wheeler Registration Ban in 11-Point Protest

Agartala, July 04, 2024: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the All India Road Transport Workers Federation’s Tripura branch have put forth an 11-point charter of demands notably calling for the reversal of the controversial decision to halt the registration of all three-wheelers. The protestors took to the streets on Thursday presenting their demands directly to the Transport Commissioner. The demonstration began at the old motor stand, weaving through various city streets before culminating in a public deputation to the commissioner.

CITU state president Manik Dey highlighted the profound impact on the transport industry nationwide. “The transport industry across the country has been severely affected,” he stated, adding, “Diesel and petrol prices have skyrocketed, and the cost of vehicles has surged significantly. In essence, those in the transport profession are facing unprecedented risks today.” He emphasized that the CITU and the All India Road Transport Workers Federation’s Tripura branch have united in protest against these issues. “Today, we have gathered to submit an 11-point demand to address these pressing concerns,” Dey declared.

The protestors’ demands include the immediate withdrawal of increased taxes and fees in the transport sector and effective measures by the transport department to reduce insurance charges. They also called for a one-time waiver of taxes on non-operational vehicles. “Police harassment is rampant,” Dey noted, citing incidents of drivers being hassled at 25 checkpoints from Churaibari to Agartala. “If the police are not paid, cases are filed against the drivers, forcing them to appear in court,” he added.

Further demands include halting the harassment of auto workers over the installation of meters, increasing the number of new vehicles to revitalize the Tripura Road Transport Corporation (TRTC), and settling all dues owed to employees. The protestors also called for the cessation of harassment related to the lack of specific traffic rules for e-rickshaw workers, the provision of social security for road transport workers, and government responsibility for health insurance, including premiums, pensions, regular health checks, and awareness camps.

Additionally, they urged the government to take necessary steps to curb the alarming rise in fuel and component prices, revoke the anti-unemployed decision to stop three-wheeler registration, and end the harassment and punitive measures against transport workers under the guise of enforcing the Justice Code. “We demand an end to the unjust treatment of transport workers,” Dey asserted, highlighting the urgent need for action to protect their livelihoods and rights.