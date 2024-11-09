Only Congress Can Ensure Communal Harmony In Manipur: Former CM Ibobi Singh

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Nov 8: Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh has accused the BJP government in Manipur of fueling ethnic divisions and unrest, stating that only the Congress party can restore communal harmony and bring inclusive development to the state.

Addressing a gathering at the Congress state headquarters in Imphal, Singh claimed that the BJP’s policies have exacerbated tensions between communities, undermining peace and mutual respect. “Under the BJP’s leadership, there can be no peace in Manipur,” he said, emphasizing that Congress is the only party capable of healing these divisions.

Singh also recalled the 2017 assembly elections, noting that while Congress won 28 seats in the 60-member House, the BJP, with only 21 seats, used central influence to secure power. He criticized the BJP government for what he described as a “dictatorial” style of governance.

Further, Singh took aim at the BJP’s failure to conduct local body elections in Manipur, contrasting it with the regular elections held in other states. Instead of holding these elections, he said, the BJP has appointed administrators of its choosing, bypassing democratic processes.