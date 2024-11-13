Assam: India International Science Festival 2024 To Be Held In Guwahati From Nov 30 To Dec 3

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 13: The India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 will take place in Guwahati from November 30 to December 3, 2024. Organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati, the event aims to celebrate India’s scientific achievements and promote innovation across the country.

Since its launch in 2015, IISF has grown into the largest science festival in India, bringing together scientists, students, educators, and the general public. The 2024 edition will feature a variety of interactive exhibits, including a moon replica, designed to engage participants, especially students, in hands-on learning experiences related to space science and technology.

The festival’s official launch was preceded by a Curtain Raiser event held in New Delhi, organized by the CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NISCPR). Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director of CSIR-NISCPR, emphasized the festival’s role in promoting scientific temper, a core value enshrined in India’s Constitution under Article 51A(h).

Prof. A.C. Pandey, Director of the UGC-Inter University Accelerator Centre, New Delhi, was the chief guest at the event. He stressed the critical role of science and technology in nation-building and highlighted India’s rich scientific legacy, from ancient discoveries to contemporary innovations in artificial intelligence and bio-inspiration.

IISF 2024 will focus on inspiring students, showcasing cutting-edge research, and promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education. The festival aims to engage the public and encourage scientific collaboration for the advancement of science and technology in India.