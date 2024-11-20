Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Police Arrest Nine Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Border Crossing In Karimganj

In a well-coordinated operation, Assam Police arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh border in Karimganj district. The individuals were taken into custody and later handed over to border authorities for further processing.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Md Mamun, Abbu Naim, Rashed Islam, Morad Ali Mandal, Md Asraful Haque, Md Basir Hawladar, Md Robiul Hawladar, Md Mahabat Ali, and Md Mohim Hossain.

The operation underscores the Assam Police’s ongoing efforts to enhance border security and prevent illegal infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border.

