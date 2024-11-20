Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Justice D Krishnakumar Appointed Chief Justice Of Manipur High Court

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Justice D Krishnakumar has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, just 48 hours after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his name for the position.

The appointment comes ahead of the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Justice Siddharth Mridul, who will retire on Thursday upon reaching the age of 62. Justice Krishnakumar, who is currently serving as a judge at the Madras High Court, will assume office as Chief Justice of Manipur following Justice Mridul’s retirement.

The Collegium proposed Justice Krishnakumar’s name for the role on November 18, and the swift formalization of the appointment marks a prompt transition in the Manipur High Court’s leadership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News