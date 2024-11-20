Justice D Krishnakumar Appointed Chief Justice Of Manipur High Court

NET Web Desk

Justice D Krishnakumar has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, just 48 hours after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his name for the position.

The appointment comes ahead of the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Justice Siddharth Mridul, who will retire on Thursday upon reaching the age of 62. Justice Krishnakumar, who is currently serving as a judge at the Madras High Court, will assume office as Chief Justice of Manipur following Justice Mridul’s retirement.

The Collegium proposed Justice Krishnakumar’s name for the role on November 18, and the swift formalization of the appointment marks a prompt transition in the Manipur High Court’s leadership.