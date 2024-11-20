Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mobile Internet Suspension Extended In Manipur For Three More Days

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Nov 20: The Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services for an additional three days across seven districts, following ongoing security concerns. The suspension, which was first imposed on November 16, aims to curb the spread of inflammatory content amid escalating violence in the region.

The extension, announced on Wednesday, will keep mobile internet services suspended until November 23 in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi. Authorities have expressed concerns over the role of social media in fueling unrest and are taking measures to prevent further disturbances.

The state government continues to monitor the situation closely, prioritizing law and order in the affected areas.

