Assam: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Joins Traditional Jhumur Dance At ITM 2024 In Kaziranga

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Nov 29: On November 28, 2024, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, took part in a cultural celebration at the International Tourism Mart (ITM) 2024 in Kaziranga, Assam. The event showcased the rich cultural diversity of North-East India, leaving a lasting impression on the Ambassador, who expressed his admiration for the region’s traditions.

A key highlight of the evening was Ambassador Garcetti’s participation in the Jhumur dance, a traditional dance form of Assam’s tea garden community. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the moment on social media, praising the Ambassador’s involvement in the local cultural experience. “Really nice to see @USAmbIndia, H.E. Eric Garcetti trying the Jhumur dance of our tea garden community at the #itm2024 in Kaziranga,” Chief Minister Sarma wrote.

Looking ahead, Chief Minister Sarma extended an invitation to Ambassador Garcetti to participate in the world’s largest Jhumur dance performance, scheduled to take place in Guwahati in February 2025, further promoting the cultural heritage of Assam.