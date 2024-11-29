Tripura Cabinet Approves Recruitment of 1867 Posts of Teachers, Engineers: Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 29, 2024: The Tripura government has announced the recruitment of 1,566 undergraduate and graduate teachers through the Teachers’ Recruitment Board of Tripura (TRBT) for various schools. Cabinet Spokesperson and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury shared this update during a press conference held at the Secretariat in Agartala city on Friday afternoon following the cabinet meeting on Thursday last.

Detailing the decision, Chowdhury said, “Out of the total recruitment, 1,099 positions will be for undergraduate teachers, and 467 will be for graduate teachers. This move is aimed at addressing the teacher shortage and enhancing the quality of education in schools across the state.”

In addition, the cabinet has also approved the recruitment of 112 special educators for 125 Vidyajyoti schools under the state’s inclusive education initiative. “These educators will play a pivotal role in supporting differently-abled students and ensuring equitable access to quality education,” the minister added.

Highlighting other key recruitment decisions, Chowdhury revealed that 151 positions comprising of 137 males and 40 females will be filled in the Jail department to strengthen its workforce. Furthermore, 198 junior engineers comprising of 105 degree qualifiers and 93 diploma qualifiers will be recruited under Rural Development department through the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) to support various infrastructure projects.

“These recruitment drives reflect the government’s commitment to addressing unemployment and ensuring efficient functioning across departments,” Chowdhury remarked, emphasizing the administration’s focus on development and welfare.

The minister concluded by stating that these decisions are part of the government’s broader agenda to improve public services and create more job opportunities for the youth of Tripura.