Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Rifles Seizes Illegal Firearms And Contraband Cigarettes In Mizoram

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Mizoram, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Assam Rifles, in coordination with Mizoram Police and the Customs Preventive Force, carried out successful operations on November 29, 2024, leading to the recovery of illegal firearms and the seizure of contraband goods in Mizoram.

In Serchhip District, six 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifles were seized, and one individual was arrested in connection with the firearms. Meanwhile, in Champhai District, a joint operation resulted in the seizure of 50 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes, valued at Rs 65 lakh, in the Chhungte area.

These actions highlight the continued efforts by security forces to tackle illegal activities and bolster security in the region.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News