Assam Rifles Seizes Illegal Firearms And Contraband Cigarettes In Mizoram

NET Web Desk

Assam Rifles, in coordination with Mizoram Police and the Customs Preventive Force, carried out successful operations on November 29, 2024, leading to the recovery of illegal firearms and the seizure of contraband goods in Mizoram.

In Serchhip District, six 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifles were seized, and one individual was arrested in connection with the firearms. Meanwhile, in Champhai District, a joint operation resulted in the seizure of 50 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes, valued at Rs 65 lakh, in the Chhungte area.

These actions highlight the continued efforts by security forces to tackle illegal activities and bolster security in the region.