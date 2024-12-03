Manipur: Four KCP(PWG) Members Arrested For Armed Extortion

NET Web Desk

The Commando Unit Kakching arrested four members of the banned organisation KCP(PWG) from the Kakching Lamkhai area, acting on reliable information.

The arrested individuals are identified as S. Premkumar Singh (45) of Wangoi Longjam Leikai, S. Sidan Singh (33) of Heirok Heitapokpi Part 1, Kh. Tomba Singh (40) of Thoubal Babu Bazar, and N. Haridash of Kakching Lamkhai.

The group was allegedly involved in armed extortion along the National Highway. Seized from their possession were an M20 pistol, a demand letter from KCP(PWG), and 80 blank tax receipts of the organisation.

The arrested individuals, along with the seized items, have been handed over to the concerned police station for further investigation and necessary action.