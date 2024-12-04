Tripura: Tipra Women Federation Protests Against Construction of Five-Star Hotel in Pushpabanta Palace

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 04, 2024: The Tipra Women Federation (TWF) staged a protest procession today against the construction of a five-star hotel in Pushpabanta Palace, a historic royal palace in Agartala. The procession commenced from Swami Vivekananda Maidan, traversed various streets of the city and concluded in front of the Circuit House. The protesters voiced their concerns over the government’s decision to transform the palace into a commercial establishment.

A leader of the TWF expressed the organization’s discontent, revealing that the decision to construct a five-star hotel in the ancient palace was learned through social media. “Pushpabanta Palace is an ancient royal palace of Tripura, built in 1917 by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya. It was the royal palace of Tripura until 2018, after which it was shifted. The state government’s decision to build a five-star hotel in this historic palace threatens its very existence,” he stated.

She appealed to the state government to reconsider their decision, emphasizing the cultural and historical significance of the palace. “This decision may destroy the existence of the Rajamal. Converting this historic palace into a five-star hotel will result in a name change, which is not right at all,” she added.

The TWF strongly demanded the preservation of Pushpabanta Palace, built by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Bahadur in 1917, rather than its conversion into a hotel. The protest highlighted the organization’s commitment to safeguarding the cultural heritage of Tripura and ensuring that historical landmarks are preserved for future generations.

“We urge the state government to respect our history and heritage. This palace is a symbol of our royal past and must be maintained as such,” the TWF leader declared.

The protest has garnered attention and support from various quarters, with many agreeing that the palace should be preserved as a monument of historical importance rather than being commercialized. The TWF vows to continue their efforts to protect Pushpabanta Palace and preserve Tripura’s rich cultural legacy.