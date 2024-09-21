Union Minister Sonowal Launches BJP Membership Drive In Assam’s Dhemaji And Lakhimpur

NET Web Desk

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) membership drive in the Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts on Friday, as part of the party’s efforts to increase its presence in the North Bank region of Assam.

Throughout the day, hundreds of people joined the BJP during a series of meetings. Sonowal urged the new members to serve society and the nation, drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of being the ‘Pradhan Sewak’ or chief servant of the people, a concept he introduced in 2014.

“The membership drive is an opportunity for us to come together and work towards strengthening our community and nation,” Sonowal said. He encouraged the people of Assam to contribute to building a self-reliant India and to work collectively for the development of the state and the country.

Sonowal also highlighted the achievements of the Modi government over the past decade, stating that various initiatives have benefitted all sections of society. “We are committed to continuing this work for the overall development of the country,” he added.

The membership drive started in Tokobari, Sisiborgaon, in Dhemaji district and included meetings in Thekeraguri, Chauldhowa, Nakadam, and Khelmati Naamghar in North Lakhimpur. The campaign concluded at Ranganadi LAC in Naoboicha GP, Lakhimpur district.

Sonowal also spoke about the challenges the region faced in the past, noting that the northern bank of the Brahmaputra had been overlooked by previous governments. He mentioned that recent improvements in infrastructure, connectivity, and opportunities for youth and women have brought positive changes. “We still have more to achieve, and we are committed to the development of Assam and the Northeast,” he concluded.