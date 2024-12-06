INDIA Bloc Manipur Submits Memorandum To PM Modi, Protests Denied At Jantar Mantar

NET Web Desk

A delegation from the INDIA Bloc Manipur, led by Convenor Ksh. Shanta Singh and Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh, submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, urging him to visit Manipur before the end of 2024.

Taking to X, MPCC President Keisham Meghachandra condemned the denial of permission for their peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. “We strongly condemn such an anti-democratic act. Thousands of our people traveling to Delhi are disheartened, but we will continue protests in various forms across the country as the turmoil in Manipur has become a national issue,” he said.

Highlighting the ongoing unrest in the state for nearly two years, Meghachandra appealed for collective efforts to restore peace and normalcy. “On behalf of the people of Manipur and the INDIA Bloc, I urge everyone to join the movement for peace,” he added.

The delegation also requested the Prime Minister to invite all political parties from Manipur for discussions if he cannot visit the state before 2024 ends. They emphasized the PM’s crucial role in resolving the crisis and restoring stability in Manipur.