Sikkim CM Joins PM Modi At Launch Of Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav To Highlight Northeast India’s Heritage And Economic Potential

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay participated in the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, a significant cultural event celebrating the rich heritage and economic potential of Northeast India. The festival, which was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being held at Bharat Mandapam from December 6 to 8.

The three-day Mahotsav showcases the diverse cultural traditions, arts, crafts, and agricultural products from the eight northeastern states, collectively known as “Ashtalakshmi.” The event aims to connect these regional offerings with global markets, with a focus on key sectors such as handlooms, tourism, and rural development.

Union Minister for DoNER, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union MoS Sukanta Majumdar, as well as Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the northeastern states also attended the inauguration. Chief Minister Tamang-Golay praised Prime Minister Modi’s vision for transforming the Northeast into a major economic hub and commended the festival for showcasing the region’s cultural wealth to a global audience.

The festival features a variety of activities, including artisan exhibitions, Grameen Haats, state-specific pavilions, and technical sessions aimed at fostering regional development.