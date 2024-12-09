Manipur Police Arrests RPF/PLA Cadre Involved In Extortion Activities

NET Web Desk

Manipur police on Sunday arrested an active cadre of the proscribed organization RPF/PLA from Imphal West. The individual, identified as Bungcha Thoudam alias Khamba (28), was reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting spa centers in the Imphal area.

During the arrest, law enforcement officials recovered several items from his possession, including a mobile handset, a wallet containing Rs 1,920, an Aadhaar card, and an unregistered car.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover further connections and activities related to the suspect.