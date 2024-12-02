Tripura Government Focuses on Enhancing Farmers’ Economic Standards: Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 02, 2024: The Tripura government is taking significant steps to uplift the economic standards of farmers in the state, Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced during a meeting at Secretariat in Agartala city on Monday.

Minister Nath highlighted the government’s commitment at a meeting organized at the Secretariat video conference hall to review important issues and preparation stages related to the procurement of paddy produced during the Kharif season.

The meeting was conducted via video conference and included Food Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of various Panchayat Samitis, Subdivision Magistrates, BDOs, and officials from the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department as well as the Food Department.

“Today, we discussed various critical issues related to the procurement of paddy at the minimum support price,” said Minister Nath. “Our goal is to ensure that every decision made by the Krishak Bandhu government will play a crucial role in enhancing the economic standards of all farmers in the state.”

Food Minister Chowdhury echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of supporting the farming community. “The government’s initiatives are aimed at providing farmers with the necessary support to ensure their prosperity. By addressing the procurement process and ensuring fair pricing, we are committed to improving the livelihoods of our farmers,” Chowdhury remarked.

The meeting highlighted the state’s dedication to implementing effective policies and measures that will benefit farmers and address their concerns. Minister Nath expressed confidence that these efforts would yield positive outcomes, ultimately contributing to the overall development of the agricultural sector in Tripura.

As the government continues to focus on the welfare of farmers, it remains committed to creating an environment that promotes sustainable agricultural practices and economic growth for the farming community.