Flybig Airlines to Fly People to Remotest Place of Northeast

Under Ude Desk ka Aam Naagarik (UDAN) project, Flybig Airlines have offered sectors in some of the isolated places of Northeast India, and especially in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile a plan has been proposed to have a base in Guwahati, Assam.

According to reports, the airline company may start thr service from mid-October in northeast India under the Ude Desk ka Aam Naagarik (UDAN) project.

It is to be mentioned that the 17-seater Dornier Do-228 is an ideal aircraft to operate from the airstrips in the remote areas in Northeast India.

The airline is being promoted by Big Charter, and has received No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.