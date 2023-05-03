Basiz Fund Services Expanding Base In NE Region; 23 Youths Of Tripura Acquires Good Position: MD – CA Aditya Sesh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 03, 2023: Aiming to expand base in North Eastern region of India, Basiz Fund Service Private Limited kicked its journey in Tripura from July 2022 and so far, 23 post-graduated youths from this state had been holding with good positions and working with honour, said BFSPL’s Founder and Managing Director CA Aditya Sesh in Agartala on Wednesday.

Speaking to media personnel here on Wednesday morning, MD CA Aditya Sesh highlighted the successful commercialization of the project from the time of signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Tripura.

He added that one of the objectives of this project was to achieve a win-win situation wherein the company would diversify its geographical reach and also provide an opportunity to the young and dynamic workforce of Tripura and other North Eastern States to work in a location close to their homes and culture.

Emphasizing on the significance of private sector, MD Sesh said “Although, it’s time consuming, but unless and until, private investors aren’t visiting the states, development and progress would not be accelerated. Government may not be capable of providing jobs to each and every youth. Hence, private sector is most appropriate hotspot for building their own careers.”

He further said that youths from different parts of neighbouring states of Tripura are also knocking their doors for securing good positions in reputed firms.

BSFPL in its social media handles informed “It is a matter of great delight to us that one of the resources in our Tripura office was working earlier in Ahmedabad. He opted to return to Tripura once he had an opportunity to be closer to his home state of Assam. We sincerely believe that this is a step in the right direction and with more and more entrepreneurs looking at the North East, the day is not far when our brothers and sisters in the North East will be able to stay close to their cultural roots while being employed in world-class organisations.”

Earlier on the round table conference on investable opportunities held in Agartala on Tuesday last, MD CA Aditya Sesh shared the experience and vision of Basiz Fund Services in the North-East.

Sesh stated “This event can undoubtedly be categorized as a proactive move by the #Tripura Govt. to offer a platform to the businesses that have invested in the state & encourage them to provide a realistic insight into the business environment of the state. Organizing such events and offering such a public platform creates a ‘business-friendly’ image of the state, and will surely motivate other businesses to explore investment opportunities here.”