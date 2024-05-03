Arunachal’s Baritlum Ama Appointed As General Manager Of Oil India Limited, First From The Mishmi Tribe

NET Web Desk

In a significant milestone for the state of Arunachal Pradesh, Baritlum Ama has been appointed as the General Manager of Oil India Limited.

Hailed as a groundbreaking achievement, Ama becomes the first individual from the Arunachal’s Mishmi community to assume such a pivotal role in the esteemed organization.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Chowna Mein, who extended heartfelt congratulations to Ama Ji on his well-deserved appointment.

Mein emphasised the historic significance of Ama Ji’s ascension, highlighting the momentous occasion it represents for both the Mishmi tribe and the state.

Expressing optimism for Ama Ji’s tenure, Mein conveyed his best wishes for continued success and fulfilment in his new role.