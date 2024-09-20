Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Maximum Temperature Soars To 42.16°C In Noney District

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Noney District of Manipur experienced a temperature spike to 42.16°C between 2 and 3 PM today, as reported by the Directorate of Environment & Climate Change, Government of Manipur. The district grapples with this unusual and persistent heatwave, signaling a broader pattern of climate stress in the region.

The heatwave has severely affected daily life, particularly impacting school and college students, who have borne the brunt of the soaring temperatures. The sudden rise in temperature has forced many residents to remain indoors, raising concerns about prolonged exposure to extreme heat, especially for vulnerable groups.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News