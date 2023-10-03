CRPF’s All Women Bikers Embark On Epic Journey For Change And Equality

NET Web Desk

In a resounding celebration of ‘Nari Shakti’ (women power), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has joined hands with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to organize a remarkable cross-country bike expedition featuring ‘Yashaswini,’ a dedicated group of CRPF women bikers, according to reports.

This extraordinary expedition is set to commence from Meghalaya’s Shillong.

On Tuesday, a total of 150 women CRPF officers will assemble into three teams, embarking on a cross-country rally of significant proportions, sources have confirmed.

Mounted on 75 Royal Enfield (350cc) motorbikes, these teams will embark on their journeys from different corners of the country: the Northern region (Srinagar), Eastern region (Shillong), and Southern region (Kanyakumari). Their awe-inspiring journey will culminate at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat, for a grand finale scheduled on October 31, as per reports.

It is noteworthy that this extensive rally is set to cover an impressive 10,000 kilometers, traversing through 15 states and 2 Union Territories.

Furthermore, along the way, these teams have meticulously planned events in numerous districts, with the aim of interacting with and inspiring various target groups associated with the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ (BBBP) initiative.

These interactions will encompass engaging with schoolchildren, college girls, women self-help groups, cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), children of Child Care Institutions (CCIs), members of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), and adolescent girls and boys, as well as Anganwadi workers. The teams also plan to felicitate BBBP champions, embodying the message of empowerment and education for the girl child.

In addition to promoting the CRPF’s overarching message of ‘Desh Ke Hum Hain Rakshak’ (We are the Protectors of the Nation), the women bikers will also showcase the BBBP logo on their uniforms and banners.