Meghalaya’s Solar-Powered PHCs Shine Bright In Healthcare Upgrade

NET Web Desk

In a collaborative effort between the Meghalaya State Government and GHE, four Primary Health Centers (PHCs) in different Khasi Hills districts have been upgraded with solar power and state-of-the-art medical facilities, a significant move towards improving healthcare accessibility in remote areas.

The upgraded PHCs, including Jongksha, Wahsherkhmut, Mawkynrew, and Jatah, showcase the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services across the state, ensuring quality medical care even in the remotest regions, as reported.

This initiative reportedly follows the inauguration of a 10-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) project and tele-ICU hub in Shillong on December 19, 2023, marking a monumental step in advancing Meghalaya’s healthcare infrastructure.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, addressing the gathering, emphasized the state’s commitment to prioritizing social sectors, particularly healthcare, over the past five-and-a-half years.

Additionally, Sangma highlighted the substantial reduction in the maternal mortality rate (MMR), dropping from over 200 to 120.

Mentions must be made that the healthcare augmentation project aims to establish an interconnected network between the 10-bed ICU ward and the tele-ICU hub, facilitating seamless communication and real-time data sharing.