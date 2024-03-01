Three-Day International Gita Mahotsav Kick Starts In Colombo

NET Web Desk

The three-day International Gita Mahotsav has commenced today, 1st of March, in Colombo.

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Vidura Wickremanayake emphasised that the purpose of the event is to popularise the timeless teachings of the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita.

Thousands of delegates from across the world are reportedly expected to attend the event.

Notably, the festival features competitions of Rangoli and Art in addition to several cultural performances.

On the occasion, an exhibition, craft bazaar and book fair are also reportedly organised.

Additionally, a seminar will be held tomorrow which will have discussions on essence of Gita, applications of teachings of Gita and a comparative analysis of different faiths about the philosophy of Gita.

The festival along with an international Gita Discourse will also witness a Sadbhavna yatra or a Perahera which will be a bright and a colourful procession.

On 4th of March, a copy of Srimad Bhagavada Gita will be presented to the Parliament of Sri Lanka, as reported.