Tripura Doctor Accused of Feticide at Niharnagar: An Investigation Underway

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 27, 2024: In a shocking revelation, Dr. Ravi Shankar Datta, a medical practitioner at Tripura’s Niharnagar Primary Health Center in the Rajnagar assembly constituency of South Tripura district has been accused of feticide. The allegations have sent ripples through the community, raising serious questions about medical ethics and practices.

The accusations against Dr Datta are grave. He is alleged to have terminated the pregnancies of married women for sums ranging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. The charges escalate further with claims that he charged between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 for the termination of pregnancies in unmarried girls.

The Niharnagar Primary Health Center, under Dr. Datta’s administration, has reportedly attracted individuals from various locations seeking these illicit services. The center, intended to serve the health needs of the Niharnagar community, is now under scrutiny for these unethical practices.

When confronted by media personnel, Dr. Datta categorically denied the allegations of feticide. His denial, however, has done little to quell the public outcry and demands for a thorough investigation.

The onus now falls on the District’s Chief Medical Officer and the state’s Health department to take appropriate action against Dr. Datta, who stands accused of these unethical practices. The community eagerly awaits their response, as allegations of such serious misconduct at the Niharnagar health center continue to surface.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the need for stringent oversight and regulation in medical practices to ensure the upholding of medical ethics and the safeguarding of patient rights. As the investigation takes place, it is hoped that justice will be served, sending a clear message that such practices will not be tolerated.