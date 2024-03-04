Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

DC Kohima Kumar Cautions On Illegal Selling Of Government Acquired Land

NET Web Desk

Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate of Kohima, Kumar Ramnikant has cautioned on the illegal selling of Government acquired land at Lerie and New Kohima College area.

In a public notice, Ramnikant informed that unauthorised transfer of Government acquired land is illegal and liable to penal action under relevant section of law.

He further said private party or parties selling and buying land falling under Government Acquired Land at Lerie and New Kohima College area would be doing so at their own risk.

Notably, the Deputy Commissioner therefore advised the public to report any such dubious land transaction promptly to authority by mailing to email id: revenue.dc.kohima@gmail.com.

