12th Asian Buddhist Conference For Peace Declares Dalai Lama’s Birthday As ‘Universal Day Of Compassion’

NET Web Desk

In a historic move, the 12th General Assembly of the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace (ABCP) unanimously recognized the profound contributions of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama to global peace.

The assembly declared July 6th, the Dalai Lama’s birthday, as the ‘Universal Day of Compassion’.

Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, expressed his pride in a tweet, celebrating the decision. “Moment of great pride that the 12th General Assembly of the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace in New Delhi unanimously recognized His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s contributions to global peace and declared July 6th, his birthday, as the ‘Universal Day of Compassion’,” Khandu wrote.

He further highlighted the Dalai Lama’s teachings, noting their transformative impact on countless lives.

“The teachings of His Holiness, his compassion & empathy for every creature on the earth, have transformed countless lives. HH’s peace, love, and wisdom shall continue to guide us,” Khandu added.

The ABCP’s recognition of the Dalai Lama underscores his enduring influence as a spiritual leader and advocate for peace.

The ‘Universal Day of Compassion’ aims to inspire people worldwide to embody the values of compassion, empathy, and peace championed by the Dalai Lama throughout his life.