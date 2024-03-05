Tripura Government Collects Rs 979.50 Crore in Excise Duty Over Last Three Years With New Licenses

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 05, 2024: The Tripura government has amassed an impressive excise duty collection totaling ₹979.50 crores over the past three fiscal years.

In a significant disclosure to the state assembly on Tuesday, Pranajit Singha Roy, the Minister in charge of the Taxes and Excise organization in response to inquiries from CPIM MLAs Sudip Sarkar, Nirmal Biswas, and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

The minister provided a detailed breakdown of the figures: ₹319.60 crores in the fiscal year 2021-22, ₹368.11 crores in 2022-23, and ₹291.80 crores collected up until December in the current fiscal year of 2023-24.

The state has seen a substantial increase in the number of licensed foreign liquor shops, with a total of 120 currently in operation. Over the last three years, the government has granted 44 new licenses, contributing to the growth of the sector.

Furthermore, the fiscal year 2023-24 has already witnessed the collection of ₹34.34 crores in excise duty through the renewal of existing liquor licenses, indicating a robust revenue stream for the state from this industry. The government’s approach to licensing appears to be a key factor in the enhanced excise duty collections, marking a prosperous period for Tripura’s financial health.