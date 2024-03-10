Significant Development in Tripura’s Communication System Under Prime Minister Modi’s Leadership: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 10, 2024: Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha lauded the remarkable progress in Tripura’s communication infrastructure, attributing it to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of a 5-meter tall bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur at MBB Airport in Agartala, Dr. Saha emphasized the efforts to initiate international flight operations from the airport.

Highlighting the historical significance of the occasion, Dr. Saha acknowledged the pivotal role of the Manikya dynasty in Tripura’s development. He noted that despite their contributions, they had not received adequate recognition in the past. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi since 2014 and the BJP-led government since 2018, efforts have been made to honor and respect the Maharajas of Tripura. Dr. Saha underscored the commitment to modernize Singerbil Airport, now known as MBB Airport, as a symbol of this recognition.

The Chief Minister disclosed that approximately Rs 35 lakh was invested in the creation and installation of the bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram. He reminisced about the transformation of the airport, once unimaginable in the 70s, into one of the most attractive in the North East. Dr. Saha attributed this achievement to Prime Minister Modi’s vision and commitment to Tripura’s development, exemplified by initiatives like the Act East policy.

Dr. Saha expressed pride in the increasing connectivity facilitated by the airport, with around 32 daily flights carrying approximately four thousand passengers. He affirmed the state government’s positive initiatives to launch international flight services from Agartala airport, ensuring all necessary arrangements, from immigration to security, are in place for a prompt initiation.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, along with other dignitaries, were present during the ceremony, reaffirming the collective commitment to advancing Tripura’s connectivity and development agenda.