Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura: Landslide Disrupts Traffic on Alternative National Highway, Vehicles Stranded

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Tripura
Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 18, 2024: The alternative route to the national highway has been rendered impassable following a severe collapse triggered by a landslide. The incident took place at Tripura’s Saikabari area, brought vehicular movement to a standstill from Tuesday afternoon onwards.

“In the wake of heavy rainfall starting Tuesday afternoon, we witnessed a sudden landslide in the 36-mile area, leading to the complete shutdown of road communication,” stated an official. The landslide’s impact was so profound that it caused the Assam-Agartala National Highway to crumble near the base of a hill.

The disruption extended to Mungiakami area in Teliamura sub-division under Khowai district, where the National Highway was closed due to similar landslide occurrences. “Ambulances and hundreds of vehicles were caught in a jam on both sides of the road,” reported a local eyewitness. “It’s been a harrowing experience for everyone involved, from drivers to passengers.”

After two hours of intensive efforts to clear the debris, traffic on Assam Agartala National Highway No. 8 resumed. “We managed to start traffic after removing the soil,” confirmed a worker involved in the clearance operation.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News