Tripura: Landslide Disrupts Traffic on Alternative National Highway, Vehicles Stranded

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 18, 2024: The alternative route to the national highway has been rendered impassable following a severe collapse triggered by a landslide. The incident took place at Tripura’s Saikabari area, brought vehicular movement to a standstill from Tuesday afternoon onwards.

“In the wake of heavy rainfall starting Tuesday afternoon, we witnessed a sudden landslide in the 36-mile area, leading to the complete shutdown of road communication,” stated an official. The landslide’s impact was so profound that it caused the Assam-Agartala National Highway to crumble near the base of a hill.

The disruption extended to Mungiakami area in Teliamura sub-division under Khowai district, where the National Highway was closed due to similar landslide occurrences. “Ambulances and hundreds of vehicles were caught in a jam on both sides of the road,” reported a local eyewitness. “It’s been a harrowing experience for everyone involved, from drivers to passengers.”

After two hours of intensive efforts to clear the debris, traffic on Assam Agartala National Highway No. 8 resumed. “We managed to start traffic after removing the soil,” confirmed a worker involved in the clearance operation.