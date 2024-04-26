Nagaland: Business Body Calls For Indefinite Shutter-Down In Dimapur

NET Web Desk

All Shops and Business establishments in Dimapur have gone into an indefinite shutter-down from today.

Initiated by Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), the shutter down has been called to protest against harassment meted out to the business community by Naga Political Groups, in the form of multiple taxations, intimidations and summon letters.

The indefinite shutter down is only for the business community and there will be free movement of vehicles.

The DCCI said, the shutter down will be enforced until the grievances of the business community are redressed.

To show its solidarity and support to DCCI, Kohima Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chümoukedima Chamber of Commerce and Trade Association and Wokha District Chamber of Commerce and Industry have also joined in observing one day shutter down which began from 6 AM and end at 6 PM.

In Kohima, shutter down of all business establishment are being witnessed except pharmacies, hotels and bakeries are exempted from the purview.

Meanwhile, Petroleum outlets in Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland and Kohima have also joined in the protest by closing all its outlets for the day.